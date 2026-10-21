George Washington Bridge reopens after driver found fatally shot on upper level

The Brief The New Jersey-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge reopened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a nearly six-hour shutdown. Port Authority police responding to a single-car crash found a man shot inside his blue Volkswagen; he died shortly after at Englewood Hospital. Police identified the victim as Koran Irvine, a Con Edison worker from New York. Law enforcement sources believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage dispute.



The George Washington Bridge reopened early Wednesday following an hours-long shutdown after a driver was found fatally shot in his vehicle.

The NYPD has taken over the investigation as authorities search for the gunman and work to figure out a motive, which law enforcement sources told FOX 5 NY appears to be a road rage dispute.

GW Bridge shooting

What we know:

Port Authority police responded to the GW Bridge just after 7 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a single-car crash on the New Jersey-bound upper level.

Officers arrived and found a blue Volkswagen that had crashed into the middle divider. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Koran Irvine of Rockland County, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was rushed to Englewood Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Irvine was found unconscious and unresponsive behind the wheel. The rear passenger window was shattered and appeared to have bullet damage.

Major traffic backup

Local perspective:

The massive police response led to highway gridlock that stretched miles from Manhattan into the Bronx.

Westbound traffic remained at a standstill for nearly six hours before the bridge's upper level reopened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Con Edison statement on driver shot

What they're saying:

Con Edison confirmed in a statement to FOX 5 NY that Irvine was an employee.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of the Con Edison family in this senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him."

NYPD investigating

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not said publicly whether the incident stemmed from road rage or a targeted attack.

It was also unclear if the shooting occurred on the bridge, a ramp, or before the driver entered the highway.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect descriptions.