Who is Victor Romero? Ex-NYPD detective accused of murder in GW Bridge shooting

The Brief Victor Romero, a retired NYPD detective, was charged with murder after a deadly shooting on the George Washington Bridge. Romero was previously wounded in a shootout during an attempted robbery at his family's Brooklyn laundromat in 2000. The bridge shooting killed 46-year-old Koran Irvine, a husband and father of two who worked for Con Edison.



The retired NYPD detective charged with murder in a fatal road rage shooting on the George Washington Bridge is the same officer who was shot while trying to stop a robbery at his family's business more than 25 years ago.

What we know about Victor Romero

Big picture view:

Victor Romero, 62, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Haverstraw, New York. He is expected to make his first court appearance before a judge in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Police tracked him down while investigating the shooting and subsequent crash that killed 46-year-old Koran Irvine and shut down the George Washington Bridge for hours Tuesday night.

Romero, according to FOX 5 NY law enforcement sources, was an NYPD narcotics detective who worked in Brooklyn until retiring in 2001.

2000 Brooklyn shootout

Dig deeper:

The Associated Press reported he was wounded in a shootout during a robbery at his family's laundromat months before his retirement.

FOX 5 NY archive footage shows coverage of the shootout at 9420 Kings Laundromat Inc. in June 2000.

Romero, who was off-duty, shot both suspects multiple times with his service weapon, the report said.

What we know about Koran Irvine

The other side:

Irvine was a husband and father of two from Valley Cottage, New York. He worked for Con Edison for more than 20 years.

Officers found Irvine shot in the driver's seat of his car just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on the New Jersey-bound upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

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