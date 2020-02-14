Vicious stabbing of food delivery man

A food delivery man was the victim of a vicious assault and robbery in Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

The 20-year-old man had just made a delivery at 32 Walton Street when a group of four males approached him, threw him to the ground, stabbed him in each leg and took his bicycle, phone, approximately $70, a pizza, and his coat.

The assault on Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. was captured on security cameras.

The suspects ran towards Union Avenue. The victim was treated at Woodhull Hospital for puncture wounds in each leg.

If you know anything about the assailants, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-577-TIPS NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter