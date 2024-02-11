Vice President Kamala Harris wants the 49ers to win the Super Bowl

article

It's no surprise, the Vice President of the United States wants the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

That's because Kamala Harris is a Bay Area native, born in Oakland, schooled in Berkeley and then worked in San Francisco as a district attorney.

Ahead of the game, she tweeted a video of her strutting in a Niners jean jacket with the words "Faithful to the Bay," and wrote the words "Game day ready" on X.



"