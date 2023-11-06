Veterans Day 2023 deals and discounts in NYC

article

With Veterans Day just around the corner, organizations and businesses in New York City are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Here are some places with promotions this year.

Keep in mind, that most require proof of military service to access these discounts.

Things to do in NYC:

American Museum of Natural History

(Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you are a member of the Blue Star program, admission is free for U.S. military and their families.

For the rest of the year, free general admission is provided to members U.S. military and one guest.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Bronx Zoo

(Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Bronx Zoo is offering free admission and 50% off for up to three guests.

At checkout, use the promotional code MILITARYBZ for active personnel and VETERANBZ for Veterans.

For more information click here.

Circle Line Cruises

(Photo by: Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Circle Line Cruises is offering a 50% discount for active and non-active duty U.S. veterans on all of their regular site-seeing cruises.

When you arrive, don't forget to bring your military I.D. to the ticket office when you come to purchase tickets (Pier 83).

The offer is valid for up to four people. To book a cruise click here.

Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

(Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images))

Active duty military from all over the world and U.S. veterans get complimentary general admission.

The Intrepid is offering a 20% discount on a general admission ticket for the spouse of active duty military at the box office, but that doesn’t extend to other family members or children.

Veteran discounts at the museum only apply to U.S. veterans.

For more information about general tickets click here.

Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA)

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

If you are a member of the Blue Star program, admission is free for U.S. military and their families.

Museum of Ice Cream

(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

When you arrive at check out, use promotional code ICECREAMFORCE.

To reserve tickets here.

New York Aquarium

(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The New York Aquarium is offering free admission 50% off for up to three guests.

Active personnel can use the promotional code MILITARYNYA and VETERANNYA for veterans during checkout.

For more information click here.

Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. (FOX 5 NY File Photo)

If you want to go to the Statue of Liberty, you're in luck! There is a military discount, and it is valid any day of the year except for the holiday dining cruises. There are two ways to get the military discount for Statue of Liberty tickets:

Call 888-957-2634 Purchase tickets at the counter at Castle Clinton in Battery Park

The military discount of 15% is valid for every military person in the group.

For more information click here.

The Edge at Hudson Yards

(Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There are two ways to purchase tickets with a military discount for the Edge observation deck. See below:

Call to confirm you have a military ID and they will process your order directly via phone at 332-204-8500 between 9AM-7PM EST. Purchasing tickets at the Edge Box Office located on Level 4 of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards.

FYI: Consider contacting the Edge via phone, as they cannot accept payment information by email.

Top of the Rock

(Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Top of the Rock offers a military discount on tickets purchased directly from them.

With one valid military ID, you are permitted to purchase up to 5 tickets at $20 + tax per person.

The discount can only be applied in person at the box office for U.S. active duty military and their dependents.

For more information click here.

Featured article

Transportation:

MTA: