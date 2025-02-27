The Vessel in NYC opens for FREE tours: Details

The Brief You can now book free reservations to visit the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City. The Vessel, a towering honeycomb-like sculpture in New York City, will be open daily starting Thursday, with new safety features following its closure in 2021 due to a series of suicides. Tickets will be released on the last Friday of every month for the following month and will be available for purchase.



Andy Rosen, Chief Operating Officer at Hudson Yards, said they had "an overwhelming response from locals interested in visiting the Vessel last year, and [they] expect that number to grow with new day-of reservations and monthly ticket drops designed to make it easier for New Yorkers to book closer to their planned visit."

The backstory:

The 150-foot (46-meter) structure opened in 2019 as the centerpiece of the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan's West Side. The climbable sculpture, with zigzagging stairs, drew crowds of tourists but was closed to the public in 2021 after several people took their own lives by jumping off the structure.

Last year, officials installed steel mesh from floor to ceiling on each level to ensure everyone’s safety and protection.

People visit The Vessel at the Hudson Yards on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Officials say the mesh was designed not to compromise the Vessel's iconic design or views.

"We’ve really looked at the best practices around the world for safety measures, and we’re confident we’ve delivered a result," Rosen said a the time.

"Vessel is one of the most unique sights in New York City, and we are proud to ensure all New Yorkers can experience it." — Chief Operating Officer of Hudson Yards Andy Rosen

How to get tickets for the Vessel

Tickets are required with proof of ID.

Tickets will be released on the last Friday of every month for the following month and will be available for purchase.

A limited number of free, day-of tickets will also be available to reserve every Thursday.

From Feb. 28 to March 2, the Vessel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and beginning March 3, it will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and to reserve your visit, visit www.vesselnyc.com.