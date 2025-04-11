'Very Sexy' Victoria's Secret billboard called 'very illegal' by NYC officials

A billboard advertising Victoria’s Secret’s "Very Sexy" line is getting attention in Midtown Manhattan—not just from passersby, but from the Department of Buildings. City officials say the lingerie ad isn’t breaking hearts… it’s breaking the law.

What we know:

The City of New York is taking Victoria’s Secret to court over a massive billboard that features models wearing the company’s "Very Sexy" line of lingerie. The ad appears on Fifth Avenue and has quickly drawn eyeballs and legal challenges.

According to the Department of Buildings, the billboard is in violation of multiple city regulations and exceeds the permitted size for advertising in that part of Midtown.

"More like very illegal," the DoB said in a post on X about the billboard.

Inspectors say the billboard measures 300 square feet, which is 50 percent larger than the maximum allowed size of 200 square feet in that area.

DOB officials say the ad has racked up six violations, including:

No work permit

Oversized dimensions

Use of an unlicensed sign hanger

Because it's classified as a Class 1 violation, the billboard is supposed to be removed immediately—but as of Friday, it was still up.

What's next:

A judge will now decide whether Victoria’s Secret will have to pay up to $150,000 in fines for the oversized display. Until then, the billboard remains up—sexy, scrutinized, and slightly oversized.