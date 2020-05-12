That’s one helpful pooch.

After a bit of a mishap with the dishwasher, Mega, a male 6-month-old pit bull, decided to help out his humans by cleaning up bubbles that started leaking onto the floor.

Charles Dowd, Mega’s dad, decided to improvise and put dish soap into the dishwasher after running out of dishwasher detergent, causing an overflow of bubbles.

“We threw a towel down and went to go look for more,” Dowd said. “As soon as we came back, we saw Mega over by the dishwasher.”

The thoughtful pup decided to help his human companions. Dowd admitted Mega is going through a chewing phase and thought he would find Mega playing with the bubbles or chewing on the towel.

But that was not the case. Mega was being a good boy and helped clean up the overflow by pushing the towel around, soaking up the mess.

Dowd and is wife can be heard in the video commending Mega for a job well done.

“We made sure he was praised and given treats afterwards, for being such a good boy,” Dowd said.

Storyful contributed to this story.