Verizon customers get chance at 2,500 free FIFA World Cup tickets in June 1 drop

article

The Brief Verizon says more than 2,500 free World Cup tickets will drop June 1. The tickets will be available through Verizon Access for customers near U.S. host cities. Some winners will receive "Golden Tickets" for pitchside access during part of a match.



Verizon customers will have a chance to claim free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches during the company’s biggest ticket drop for the tournament.

What we know:

Verizon announced that more than 2,500 free tickets across 64 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will drop on June 1.

The tickets will be available exclusively through Verizon Access in the My Verizon app.

The drop begins at 3 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. CT and noon PT.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers must have a home address within 150 miles of a U.S. host city to be eligible for tickets in that market.

Where tickets will be available

Verizon said tickets will drop in every U.S. host city.

East Coast cities will have tickets available at 3 p.m. ET, including Boston, Atlanta, New York New Jersey, Miami and Philadelphia.

Central time cities will have tickets available at 2 p.m. CT, including Kansas City, Dallas and Houston.

Pacific time cities will have tickets available at noon PT, including Seattle, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Verizon announces a massive ticket drop for FIFA World Cup 2026™ (Photo: Verizon)

New York New Jersey and Philadelphia matches

For New York New Jersey, Verizon listed tickets for matches M7, M17, M41, M56, M67 and M77.

For Philadelphia, Verizon listed tickets for matches M9, M29, M42, M55 and M68.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

Golden Tickets

Verizon said some winners will receive "Golden Tickets," which include the chance to watch part of a match from pitchside.

The company said it has already given customers thousands of free World Cup tickets and hundreds of "Golden Tickets" ahead of this final ticket drop before the tournament.

FOX One offer

Verizon also announced a FOX One offer tied to the tournament.

Beginning May 21, new Verizon Home Internet customers can get three months of FOX One included.

Verizon myPlan customers can also add FOX One as a monthly perk for $15 per month, which Verizon says is nearly $5 less than the standard retail price.

What's next:

The ticket drop begins June 1 through Verizon Access in the My Verizon app.

Customers will only be able to claim tickets for matches within 150 miles of their home address.