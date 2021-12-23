Jackson County I-94 pileup, multiple vehicles involved near Osseo
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. - Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin.
It happened after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls.
Around 5:45 a.m. the State Patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on I-94 at mile marker 96.
Upon arrival, crews observed a semi was in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath.
Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity.
Massive pileup on I-94 near Osseo in western Wisconsin ( )
The crash involved no fatalities or injuries. The passengers of these vehicles were transported by bus to an alternate safe location.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down.
