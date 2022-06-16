Police: Killer of Long Island vape shop owner arrested

article

Police this week arrested a suspect in the killing of the owner of a smoke and vape shop on Long Island more than a year ago.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives on Wednesday arrested Yoel Atzmon, 44, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Atzmon is accused of killing Kinshuk Patel inside Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst on May 19, 2021.

A family member called the police after finding Patel injured in the store that evening. Medics brought Patel, 33, of Babylon, to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip but his injuries were fatal, police said.

Police said Atzmon is homeless. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and was set to be arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.