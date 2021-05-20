Long Island vape shop owner killed in store

article

A vape shop owner was killed in his Long Island store on Wednesday night.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives say Kinshuk Patel was found dead inside his Lindenhurst business.

A family member called the police after they were unable to reach Patel.

Officers arrived at Dapper Smoke Shop at about 9:40 p.m. and found Patel with undisclosed injuries.

Patel, 33, of Babylon, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip but it was too late to save his life.

Police have made no arrests.

