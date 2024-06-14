Vandals target Park Avenue Synagogue on Upper East Side

Police are investigating after vandals targeted the Park Avenue Synagogue on the Upper East Side.

The synagogue posted on Instagram that they were disheartened by the vandalism and assured their followers that the building is secure and are looking forward to seeing them at services.

Councilmember Julie Menin, who serves the district and is a former member of the congregation says she is disgusted by the vile, antisemitic act.

"A house of worship is a sanctuary," Menin posted on X. "Defacing it is an attack on all of us."