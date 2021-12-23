Vandal smashes windows on NYPD patrol cars in the Bronx

The NYPD was searching for the vandal who threw an object, possibly a brick, through the windshields of several patrol cars outside a precinct in the Bronx.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video Tuesday throwing the object through several parked and unoccupied patrol vehicles along Washington Avenue in the Melrose section of the borough.

The NYPD says it happened on Tuesday outside the 42nd precinct stationhouse.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police did not say how many cars were damaged or the possible cost of the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video throwing the object through several parked and unoccupied patrol vehicles along Washington Avenue in the Melrose section of the borough.

Advertisement