Vandal smashes statues outside of Queens church

The NYPD is searching for a suspect seen on a security video vandalizing two religious statues outside a Queens church.

The video was released early Sunday as police continue to search for the vandal involved in the incident at Our Lady of Mercy church in Forest Hills.

The footage shows someone climbing into the church’s front garden in the middle of the night on Saturday, pulling the statues down and dragging one into an empty street. The person can be seen smashing it into pieces, at one point stomping on the wreckage.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid-20s, with a medium complexion, average build, and wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

