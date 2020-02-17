Vandal dumping human waste on church front steps

A California church has had enough of some unwanted "dirty donations."

People in Stockton are shocked by the disturbing incidents. Cameras outside the Universal Kingdom of God church captured a man throwing what appears to be feces onto the front steps.

The church says it's not the first time they found the dirty surprise. They say it's been going on for months.

Church officials first thought it was homeless people in the area relieving themselves in front of the church at night but after putting up surveillance cameras they made a disgusting discovery.

They watched as the vandal dumped a bag full of feces onto their church steps.

Now, the Universal Church is asking for the community's help to identify the man dropping off the feces.