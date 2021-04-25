Vandal breaks windows at four synagogues the Bronx: NYPD

Four synagogues in the Bronx have had their windows broken or doors smashed over the course of two days, authorities said Sunday, prompting an investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes task force.

According to authorities, a single unknown suspect appears to be behind the attacks.

The suspect has been linked to attacks on Young Israel of Riverdale, Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale, Chabad of Riverdale, and the Riverdale Jewish Center.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out on Sunday that authorities have "a solid lead on the vile acts of anti-Semitism in the Bronx and we will take swift action against the perpetrators."

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.