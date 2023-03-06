$4M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in New York
NEW YORK - There's a new multimillionaire in New York. Are you the lucky winner?
One Mega Millions ticket on Long Island from the March 3 drawing matched five of the white balls drawn, winning a prize of $4 million.
Where was the ticket purchased?
According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was sold at Mahavir Convenience located at 779 W Merrick Rd. in Valley Stream.
What were the winning numbers?
The lucky combination of numbers drawn were: 08, 25, 36, 39, 67 and gold Mega Ball 11.
Were there any other winners?
Another ticket matched four of the white balls drawn, along with the Mega Ball, winning a prize of $10,000.
Thirty-two other tickets won $500.
What's Next?
The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will be an estimated $188 million, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.