Vaccination bus hits the road across New York City

Hop on the bus! A vaccination bus arrived Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, Brooklyn in an effort to vaccinate restaurant workers.

The bus is set to spend the next three days in Sunset Park before setting up shop in other parts of the city. Healthcare workers will administer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The bus is the city’s newest weapon in its arsenal to fight the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced an expansion in the number of walk-up sites where seniors can get vaccinated.

While progress is being made, the numbers are still alarming. Forty-four percent of new cases across the country come from five states, two of which are New York and New Jersey.

President Joe Biden announced that as of April 19, all adults will be eligible to get vaccinated. That’s nearly two weeks ahead of his initial target date of May 1.