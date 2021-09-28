Vaccinated couple dies 1 minute apart while holding hands

article

A vaccinated Michigan couple died of COVID-19 less than one minute apart and while holding hands, according to their daughter.

Cal Dunham, 59, and Linda, 66, began to feel sick during a family camping trip, Fox 17 reported.

Days later, they were on ventilators in the hospital. That didn't help them and doctors told the family to prepare to take them off of life support.

After being wheeled into the same room, moments later, Cal passed away at 11:07 a.m.

At 11:08 a.m., less than a minute later, Linda passed away as well as the couple held hands in hospital beds beside one another.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for the couple’s medical bills and funeral expenses.