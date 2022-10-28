Scariest Door competition in NYC

A few years ago one Upper West Side resident decided to start a friendly little Halloween competition to get to know his neighbors better--using what separates NYC residents and what trick-or-treaters must knock in pursuit of treats--our front doors.

"First year was kind of small and then it grew into something very big," says Mike Matthews, who organizes the annual event. "And so we had trophies and medals and everything else. And then I moved into a new apartment complex, and so we kind of kept it going and now it's expanded across the Upper West Side."

Trophies are given out for 'The Scariest,' 'Most Creative' and 'Weirdest Door'--all you have to do is post a photo of your door on Instagram with the hashtag #HalloweenDoorUWS

People living on the Upper West Side vie for the coveted title of 'scariest door' each Halloween season.

"It's just kind of like a tradition and it's fun," says fourth grader and Upper West Side resident Tyler Myers, adding, "It's fun because we've just had something to look forward to."

"What's interesting is when the adults get into it just as much as the kids--that's when it gets really competitive," adds Matthews. "It kind of starts being a fun thing and then it gets really competitive every year and going over the top and spending like a hundred or more dollars on your door. That's what we want to be right there. That's the sweet spot."

While Matthews didn't break the bank for his door this year--New Yorkers will appreciate the $50.00 worth of foam paper used to create a murderous lantern fly--after the insect haunted the city streets earlier this Fall.

"I think it's the funniest thing is to get news reports saying all New Yorkers--please go squash and kill this bug when you see it. I thought that was so weird that we were supposed to go and kill the bug and then I notice them EVERYWHERE--our rooftop, in our elevator. I've seen them at our apartment. So I thought of the idea of expanding that to be a monster spotted lanternfly-- that's a little more aggressive--kind of like I've been in New York while and now I want to fight back."

Keep in mind, Matthews just organizes the contest, he doesn't enter it. His wife who is a nurse at Phelps Hospital along with her colleagues serve as judges with the ghastly task of picking the winners which will be announced the day after Halloween.