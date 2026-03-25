USPS files to implement fuel surcharge of 8% on certain packages

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The Brief The United States Postal Service has filed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge. The planned price change is an 8% increase that would affect base postage prices on certain products, If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would go into effect on April 26, and remain until Jan. 17, 2027.



The United States Postal Service (USPS) has filed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge.

Fuel-related surcharge

What we know:

The planned price change is an 8% increase that would affect base postage prices on the following:

Priority mail express

Priority mail

USPS ground advantage

Parcel select

The increase was approved by the governors of the postal service yesterday, March 24.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would go into effect on April 26, and remain until Jan. 17, 2027.

Big picture view:

In the announcement, the USPS cited "increasing transportation costs" as a catalyst for the potential surcharge.