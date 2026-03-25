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USPS files to implement fuel surcharge of 8% on certain packages

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Published  March 25, 2026 5:17pm EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
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United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicles in Tracy, California, US, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The US Postal Service plans to raise prices to offset rising transportation expenses including the cost of fuel, a sign that the beleaguered mail car

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The Brief

    • The United States Postal Service has filed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge.
    • The planned price change is an 8% increase that would affect base postage prices on certain products,
    • If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would go into effect on April 26, and remain until Jan. 17, 2027.

NEW YORK - The United States Postal Service (USPS) has filed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge

Fuel-related surcharge

What we know:

The planned price change is an 8% increase that would affect base postage prices on the following:

  • Priority mail express
  • Priority mail
  • USPS ground advantage
  • Parcel select

The increase was approved by the governors of the postal service yesterday, March 24. 

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would go into effect on April 26, and remain until Jan. 17, 2027.

Big picture view:

In the announcement, the USPS cited "increasing transportation costs" as a catalyst for the potential surcharge.

The Source: This article includes information from an announcement from the USPS.

New York