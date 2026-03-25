USPS files to implement fuel surcharge of 8% on certain packages
article
NEW YORK - The United States Postal Service (USPS) has filed to impose a temporary fuel surcharge.
Fuel-related surcharge
What we know:
The planned price change is an 8% increase that would affect base postage prices on the following:
- Priority mail express
- Priority mail
- USPS ground advantage
- Parcel select
The increase was approved by the governors of the postal service yesterday, March 24.
If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the surcharge would go into effect on April 26, and remain until Jan. 17, 2027.
Big picture view:
In the announcement, the USPS cited "increasing transportation costs" as a catalyst for the potential surcharge.
The Source: This article includes information from an announcement from the USPS.