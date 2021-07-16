Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
5
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

USGS: Magnitude 3.9 'experimental explosion' reported near same site of Navy testing in June

Published 
Science
FOX 35 Orlando
USGS-shock-071621-final article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 3.9 "experimental explosion" approximately 187 miles east-northeast of Flagler Beach, Florida.

The shock, detected on Friday afternoon, is near a location where the United States Navy conducted tests last month.

On June 18, the Navy reported that its aircraft, the USS Gerald R. Ford, successfully completed a scheduled explosive event on the U.S. east coast as part of Full Ship Shock Trials.  That event also measured a magnitude 3.9 shock

RELATED: USGS reports 3.9 magnitude 'experimental explosion' off Florida coast

The Navy has not yet confirmed to FOX 35 News that the shock measured on Friday is related to the same testing. 

At the time of the testing in June, the Navy said it would be conducting full ship shock trials through late summer. This is part of validating that the ship can withstand battle conditions, according to the Department of Defense. After that, the ship will undergo six months of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.

The Navy provided the following photos of the shock trial from Friday, June 18, 2021:

USGS-shock-trial-1-062021.jpg

Photo from United States Navy.

USGS-shock-trial-4-062021.jpg

Photo from United States Navy.

USGS-shock-trial-3-062021.jpg

Photo from United States Navy.

USGS-shock-trial-2-062021.jpg

Photo from United States Navy.

USGS-shock-trial-1-062021.jpg

Photo from United States Navy.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.