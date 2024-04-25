USC cancels main stage commencement ceremony

Following the large pro-Palestine protest held at USC Wednesday, the university announced that it will be canceling the "main stage" graduation ceremony.

USC released a statement Thursday saying that due to new safety measures they are unable to accommodate the main stage ceremony which traditionally brings 65,000 people to the campus. That ceremony was set for May 10.

The university said they still plan to host dozens of commencement events, including individual school commencement ceremonies, doctoral hooding ceremonies, special celebrations, and departmental activities and receptions.

"We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band," the statement read.

Tickets will be required for all commencement events on campus taking place from May 8 to 11. Graduating students will be able to reserve, free of charge, tickets for themselves and up to eight guests. Prior to entering campus, all people and bags will be screened. The university has also implanted a clear bag policy.

Information on commencement can be found here.

This announcement comes a day after nearly 100 people were arrested during a pro-Palestine protest on campus. Just last week, USC also canceled the valedictorian's commencement speech over safety concerns related to her pro-Palestinian views.