USA’s World Cup road runs through Bosnia and Herzegovina in historic round-of-32 opener

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The Brief The U.S. men’s national team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup round of 32. The knockout-stage match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at Los Angeles Stadium. Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced after finishing third in Group B with four points.



The U.S. men’s national team now knows its first knockout-stage opponent.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed

The U.S. will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at Los Angeles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The game will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.

Bosnia and Herzegovina became the confirmed opponent after finishing its group-stage schedule with four points.

How Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced

Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B with four points and a minus-1 goal difference.

The team opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada, then lost 4-1 to Switzerland.

Bosnia and Herzegovina closed group play with a 3-1 win over Qatar in Seattle, which was enough to send the team into the round of 32.

What to know about Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina reached the World Cup through a dramatic qualifying run.

The team finished second in its qualifying group behind Austria, going 5-2-1 in a group that also included Romania, Cyprus and San Marino.

From there, Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced through two penalty shootout wins.

The first came against Wales in Cardiff after Edin Džeko scored in the 86th minute to force a 1-1 draw. Bosnia and Herzegovina won the shootout 4-2.

That set up a final playoff against Italy. Italy took a 1-0 lead, but Bosnia and Herzegovina equalized in the 79th minute through Haris Tabaković, with Džeko assisting the goal. Bosnia and Herzegovina then won the shootout 4-1.

Key players to watch

Edin Džeko remains the biggest name on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s roster.

The 40-year-old striker is the country’s all-time leader in appearances and goals, with 150 caps and 73 goals.

Džeko has played for clubs including Manchester City, Roma and Inter Milan, and he remains capable of finishing chances even late in his career.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also has several younger players who stood out during the group stage.

Kerim Alajbegović, an 18-year-old headed to Bayer Leverkusen, scored the team’s first goal against Qatar.

Esmir Bajraktarević, who grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin, plays for Bosnia and Herzegovina because his parents were born there. He broke through at PSV Eindhoven this past season.

Ermin Mahmić also scored against Qatar after coming off the bench, helping seal the win that sent Bosnia and Herzegovina through.

Why the matchup matters for the U.S.

For the U.S., the match marks the start of the knockout stage, where every game becomes single elimination.

The Americans advanced out of Group D and now return to Los Angeles Stadium, where they will try to keep their World Cup run alive.

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters as a third-place finisher, but its path to the round of 32 showed the team can survive pressure, win knockout-style games and make the most of late moments.

What's next:

The winner of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will advance to the round of 16.

That match is scheduled for July 5, with the winner of the U.S.-Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup facing the winner of another round-of-32 game.