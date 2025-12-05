US President Donald Trump receives inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Final Draw

article

The Brief President Donald J. Trump has been awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize. FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the honor during the World Cup 2026 Final Draw in Washington, D.C. FIFA says the award recognizes global diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing conflict and promoting unity.



President Donald J. Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup 2026 Final Draw in Washington, D.C., becoming the first recipient of the new global honor created by FIFA to recognize leadership in advancing peace.

The award was presented on stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised Trump for diplomatic actions he said helped ease conflicts around the world.

What we know:

The award presentation happened during the widely watched event featuring international delegates, entertainers and dignitaries. The prize marks FIFA’s first attempt to formally recognize global peace efforts under its "Football Unites the World" initiative.

Infantino then introduced the award, telling the audience:

"Security and unity are built. And when there is peace, children everywhere can find a field, lift a ball and play the game we cherish… This simple joy requires only one essential condition: peace."

He explained that the FIFA Peace Prize will be awarded annually to "an individual who has taken extraordinary action for peace and helped unite people across the globe."

What Infantino said about Trump

Infantino described Trump as a "dynamic leader" who had engaged in diplomatic efforts that "created opportunities for dialog, de-escalation and stability."

During his remarks, Infantino cited agreements and peace initiatives he attributed to Trump’s leadership and read from the official citation:

"The 2025 FIFA Peace Prize… is proudly bestowed upon the President of the United States of America, the Honorable Donald J. Trump… for exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world."

Infantino then said, "Mr. President… you can always count on my support, on the support of the entire football community… to help you make peace and make the world prosper all over the world."

Trump’s reaction on stage

President Trump called the honor "one of the great moments" of his life, telling the audience:

"We saved millions and millions of lives… India–Pakistan, so many different wars that were able to end in some cases a little bit before they started."

Trump also praised World Cup organizers and the international partnerships behind the 2026 tournament, saying, "I think you're going to have an event, the likes of which maybe the world has never seen… the enthusiasm is something I have never seen before."

He thanked his family, the leaders of Canada and Mexico, and closed by saying: "The world is a safer place now… thank you all."

Why FIFA created the award

In presenting the prize, Infantino said the organization wanted to recognize leaders who work to end division and conflict, noting: "We want to see hope. We want to see unity. We want to see a future."

He framed the award as part of FIFA’s broader mission of using the sport to bring people together during a time of global turmoil.