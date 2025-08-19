US Open 2025 in NYC: Match schedule, betting odds, things to do in the city

The Brief Venus Williams returns to Grand Slam play at age 45, one of the top storylines heading into the 2025 U.S. Open. Fan Week is underway through Saturday, Aug. 23, with free entry, the qualifying tournament and family-friendly events at Flushing Meadows. The main draw begins Sunday, Aug. 24, with new changes, record prize money and citywide celebrations surrounding the tournament.



The 2025 U.S. Open returns to New York City with Venus Williams back on court at 45-years-old and Fan Week already underway at Flushing Meadows.

Before the main draw begins Sunday, Aug. 24, fans can enjoy free events, the qualifying tournament and family activities.

Here’s what to know about this year’s tournament, from top seeds and schedules to off-court happenings across the city.

Singles play begins next Sunday at 11 a.m. around the grounds, with the first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium scheduled to begin at noon.

For viewers in the United States, the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with ABC showing matches on all three Sundays. International coverage will vary by country, with local broadcasters carrying the matches.

Who won the US Open last year?

Last year’s singles champions were Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jannik Sinner of Italy. Both Sabalenka and Sinner enter the tournament as the top seeds and the world’s No. 1-ranked players.

Oddsmakers have placed Sabalenka and Sinner at the top of the betting charts:

Women’s singles: Sabalenka (+250), Iga Swiatek (+300), Coco Gauff (+600)

Men’s singles: Sinner (-120), Carlos Alcaraz (+190), Novak Djokovic (+1100)

US Open 2025 updates

The U.S. Open will be contested over 15 days for the first time, beginning on a Sunday rather than a Monday, bringing it in line with the French and Australian Opens. Wimbledon is now the only Grand Slam played on a 14-day schedule. Another change is the expansion of video review technology. All 17 competition courts are now equipped to handle reviews of certain plays, such as double bounces; last year, only eight courts had that option.

Tournament format

Surface: Outdoor hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens

Stadiums: Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums, both with retractable roofs

Scoring: Women play best-of-three, with a 10-point tiebreak at 6-all in the third set.

Men play best-of-five, with a 10-point tiebreak at 6-all in the fifth set.

Night sessions remain part of the schedule.

Aug. 24–26: First round

Aug. 27–28: Second round

Aug. 29–30: Third round

Aug. 31–Sept. 1: Fourth round

Sept. 2–3: Quarterfinals

Sept. 4: Women’s semifinals

Sept. 5: Men’s semifinals

Sept. 6: Women’s final

Sept. 7: Men’s final

Venus Williams at the US Open

There is no shortage of headlines heading into this year’s Open:

Venus Williams returns to Grand Slam action at age 45 and will team up with Carlos Alcaraz in mixed doubles.

Amanda Anisimova has broken into the top 10 for the first time following her Wimbledon success.

Monica Seles revealed she has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis.

Iga Swiatek regained top form by winning Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff followed up her French Open triumph with a surprising first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Mental health continues to be a major topic across the sport.

How much is the U.S. Open prize?

Prize money at the 2025 U.S. Open has reached a record $90 million, marking a 20 percent increase from last year. Each singles champion will take home $5 million, the largest winner’s check in the event’s history and more than $1 million above the previous record.

Before the main draw begins, Fan Week returns to Flushing Meadows. From Monday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 23, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds will once again be free and open to the public. Fans can experience a mix of featured events, family-friendly activities and live tennis action centered around the U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament.

Those looking to enhance their visit can register for a free Fan Access Pass, which provides special perks and priority entry to select events throughout the week.

The U.S. Open is more than just tennis, it’s a citywide celebration with food, drinks and special events across New York.

Hotel Seville NoMad (formerly The James NoMad): Now part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, the hotel is rolling out U.S. Open-themed programming. Events include a sip-and-shop with UomoSport and Dunlop Tennis on Friday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Honey Deuce cocktails at Il Bar; player appearances; and a 15% hotel discount code for fans booking stays between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 with code USOPEN . Now part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, the hotel is rolling out U.S. Open-themed programming. Events include a sip-and-shop with UomoSport and Dunlop Tennis on Friday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Honey Deuce cocktails at Il Bar; player appearances; and a 15% hotel discount code for fans booking stays between Aug. 24 and Sept. 7 with code

Dear Irving (multiple locations): From Aug. 19 through Sept. 7, Dear Irving is serving a Moët & Chandon menu. Specials include The Golden Set ($50 for two) — Moët Impérial Brut paired with truffle popcorn at Gramercy or fries at Hudson and Broadway — and the Set Point Spritz ($26), featuring Moët Ice Impérial with grapefruit, passion fruit and prickly pear gin. From Aug. 19 through Sept. 7, Dear Irving is serving a Moët & Chandon menu. Specials include The Golden Set ($50 for two) — Moët Impérial Brut paired with truffle popcorn at Gramercy or fries at Hudson and Broadway — and the Set Point Spritz ($26), featuring Moët Ice Impérial with grapefruit, passion fruit and prickly pear gin.

Carnegie Deli at the U.S. Open : The legendary deli returns to the Food Village from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8 with signature sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and its iconic black-and-white cookies. New this year are tennis-themed cookie packaging and the debut of New York Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies. The legendary deli returns to the Food Village from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8 with signature sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and its iconic black-and-white cookies. New this year are tennis-themed cookie packaging and the debut of New York Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Bar Sprezzatura (Midtown Manhattan): The rooftop bar streams matches throughout the tournament with Honey Deuce cocktails served in official U.S. Open cups. During finals weekend, Sept. 6–7, the bar will also feature table tennis competitions. Guests staying at the connected Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square can book the Grand Slam Getaway package, which includes a Honey Deuce per guest, table tennis access, and a signed tennis ball by McCartney Kessler. The rooftop bar streams matches throughout the tournament with Honey Deuce cocktails served in official U.S. Open cups. During finals weekend, Sept. 6–7, the bar will also feature table tennis competitions. Guests staying at the connected Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square can book the Grand Slam Getaway package, which includes a Honey Deuce per guest, table tennis access, and a signed tennis ball by McCartney Kessler.

STK Steakhouse (Midtown and Meatpacking): From now through Sept. 7, both locations are serving the Grey Goose Honey Deuce for $23. Guests can also join the "You’ve Been Served" display challenge by guessing the number of tennis balls in a large vase for a chance to win official U.S. Open cups and branded Grey Goose prizes. From now through Sept. 7, both locations are serving the Grey Goose Honey Deuce for $23. Guests can also join the "You’ve Been Served" display challenge by guessing the number of tennis balls in a large vase for a chance to win official U.S. Open cups and branded Grey Goose prizes.

COQODAQ at the U.S. Open: From Aug. 18–Sept. 7, Simon Kim’s fried chicken spot expands beyond Arthur Ashe’s Club Level to the Food Village with a new ‘CQDQ’ stall. Fans can find signature Golden Nuggets, exclusive crispy chicken sandwiches, sides like fries and mac and cheese, plus off-menu surprises.