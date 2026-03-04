Months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the US and Iran are at war. Will the Iranian team play?

article

The Brief Iran qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is scheduled to play group matches in Los Angeles and Seattle. The team is slated to compete at SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field this summer. Ongoing U.S.–Iran tensions have prompted questions about whether Iran will ultimately participate.



Iran is set to make its seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup this summer, with group stage matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle. But escalating geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran have cast uncertainty over whether the team will ultimately compete on U.S. soil.

World Cup schedule includes US host cities

Iran secured its place in the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup through Asian qualifying (AFC).

Under the current tournament schedule, Iran is slated to play group stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The appearance would mark Iran’s fourth consecutive World Cup and seventh overall.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images)

Participation questions emerge

Concerns about Iran’s participation have surfaced following U.S. military strikes against Iran and escalating rhetoric between the two countries.

CNN reported that officials within Iran’s soccer federation have acknowledged uncertainty about competing in the United States amid the current climate.

The New York Times’ The Athletic reported that FIFA has not indicated any plan to remove Iran from the tournament but is monitoring developments. FIFA rules allow for potential replacement procedures if a qualified team withdraws.

FILE - Former US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump dismisses concerns

President Donald Trump addressed questions about Iran’s participation during remarks this week.

According to Fox News, Trump dismissed concerns about Iran playing World Cup matches in the United States, saying, "I really don’t care," when asked about the situation amid ongoing military action.

His comments come as debate continues in Washington over war powers and U.S. policy toward Iran.

FIFA’s response

FIFA has said it is closely watching how events unfold but has not taken action to change Iran’s status in the tournament.

The governing body’s priority is to ensure a safe World Cup with all qualified teams participating, and officials have emphasized ongoing communication with host nations.

Under FIFA regulations, if a team withdraws before the tournament begins, it can be replaced at FIFA’s discretion, typically by a team from the same region.

TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 27: Mehdi Taremi of Iran celebrates after the victory the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Iran and Iraq at Azadi Stadium on January 27, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Mohammad Karamali/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Expand

What happens if Iran does not play

Reports have speculated that teams such as Iraq or the United Arab Emirates could be potential replacements if Iran were to withdraw, as both are among the next-ranked Asian teams.

FIFA’s rules allow the governing body wide authority to decide on replacements in the event of a withdrawal.

What happens next

FIFA has not announced any change to the 2026 lineup.

The tournament is scheduled to begin June 11, 2026, with matches played across North America through July 19.

For now, Iran remains in the field and on the schedule to play its group stage matches at SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field.