US-50 Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

Officials remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound, that is expected to remain closed into mid-afternoon.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police were alerted about a multi-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge.

A serious multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Bay Bridge in both directions. Anticipate heavy delays in Annapolis and Kent Island for an extended period of time. Officials are on the scene. Expect major delays.

According to officials, multiple patients have been transported to area hospitals. Drivers are urged to delay traveling across the bridge. Eastbound and westbound traffic are alternating on the eastbound span. Officials say two-way operations have been prohibited due to fog and limited visibility.



Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

MDTA officials say the Bay Bridge's westbound span is estimated to remain closed into mid-afternoon due to the collision. Tow operators are actively working to clear vehicles from the scene. Motorists are advised to stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.