Urgent need for blood donations in New York

Blood donations are especially needed around the winter holidays, according to the New York Blood Center. Blood donation drives happen every day throughout New York City.

Platelets, which help people suffering from things like cancer or bleeding disorders, are is especially high demand because of their shelf live (platelets only last 5 days).

These are some ways that you can help, according to the New York Blood Center:

Donate blood or platelets at a donor center

Donate blood at a mobile blood drive

Host a blood drive in your community or at your organization

Educate others in your family, community, and organization about blood donations and encourage them to donate themselves and/or host a blood drive

Promote the need for blood donors on social media

To learn more about donating or helping, either call 800-933-2566 or see www.nybloodcenter.org/blood.

