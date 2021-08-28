Bus carrying 27 inmates catches fire in upstate NY; 1 injured in fight

article

A bus carrying more than a dozen inmates caught fire Friday on its way to a state prison in southern Dutchess County.

There were no serious injuries, but one inmate suffered head trauma from a fight that broke out at the scene, The Daily Freeman reported Saturday.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. along Route 9D just north of Interstate 84 and appeared to have been caused by a mechanical problem, state police said.

The state bus was carrying 27 inmates to the nearby Downstate Correctional Facility.

Several police agencies responded to the scene and accounted for the inmates.

Advertisement