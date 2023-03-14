Teen runs inside Upper West Side high school after he was shot

"It's scary because it was right next to us." — High school student

A teenager ran inside his New York City high school after he was shot a couple blocks away on the Upper West Side, the NYPD said.

The incident reportedly started as a dispute between four or five teen males just before 10 a.m. on the corner of West 68th and Amsterdam.

"There was definitely a lot of commotion." — A man who heard the gunshots

According to police, the 17-year-old was shot multiple times. The suspect then took off.

Police said the teen ran inside his Upper West Side high school after he was shot.

"I looked out my window and people were running from 68th down to 67th, all the way down the street. There was definitely a lot of commotion," a man who heard the gunshots said.

Authorities said the teen ran about two blocks into Martin Luther King Jr. High School. The school was placed on lockdown and 911 was called.

"It's scary because it was right next to us, and it wasn't our school thank God," one student said.

Police responded quickly to both scenes.

The teen was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police said he is out of surgery. Detectives will speak to him once he recovers a bit.

A suspect, a 19-year-old male, was apprehended in a yellow taxi about one block away from the scene. A firearm was also recovered, police said.

According to police, the suspect has three prior arrests – two for narcotic sales this year, and one indictment for a 2021 robbery with a firearm. He is out on bail.

A motive or relation to the shooter is unknown at this time.