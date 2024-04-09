Upper West Side mystery water leak soaks streets, frustrates residents

For three weeks now, water has been mysteriously spewing from a median on the Upper West Side and spewing into the street.

The water, soaking Broadway between 81st and 83rd Street, has been pooling for months, according to some residents.

Residents say that 3-1-1 told them that the leaking water was caused by construction on the 1 train. However, construction recently stopped, but the water has not stopped leaking.

What appears to be happening according to maintenance workers on site, is that water had been pooling on the subway tracks underground. So they built a temporary pipe and are pumping water out of the subway and dumping it onto Broadway.

In a statement, the MTA told FOX 5 NY that they are still working with the Department of Environmental Protection to identify the root cause of the issue.