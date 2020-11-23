Upper Manhattan enters yellow zone as COVID cases quickly rise

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that upper Manhattan was entering the yellow zone of COVID restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases increased statewide.

Speaking from Albany during a briefing on the pandemic, Cuomo sounded the alarm on the quickly rising number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"New York City, upper Manhattan is going to become a yellow zone, basically the Washington Heights area is 3.3," said Cuomo.

In a yellow zone, houses of worship can operate only at 50 percent capacity. Mass gatherings cannot exceed 25 people, indoor and outdoor. Businesses can remain open. Restaurants can serve patrons indoor and outdoor with a maximum of four people per table.

Schools can open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings.

Positivity and death rates are alarming, continued Cuomo.

"These numbers have kept me up for many, many nights," said the governor.

On Nov. 22, the overall state positivity rate was 3.08%. There were 2,724 people hospitalized and 545 in intensive care units. 249 people were intubated. 33 people passed away.

"If Thanksgiving did nothing. If Christmas season did nothing, if we don't bring down the current rate, we go to 6,000 hospitalizations," said Cuomo.

As the hospitalizations increase, deaths are expected to increase.

On Staten Island, Cuomo said he planned to build a COVID response facility to help overwhelmed hospitals where part of the borough was in a yellow zone and another part in an orange zone.

"Staten Island is a problem. The number of hospitalizations over the last three weeks have basically tripled 33 to 91," said Cuomo.