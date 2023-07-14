'We couldn't believe it:' Family of man killed in NYC road rage incident speaks

"Honestly, we couldn’t believe it and at the same time we’re so confused." — Raul, victim's nephew

The shattered glass just outside the Oxford Cafe is part of the remnants of an apparent deadly road rage incident.

What started as a minor fender bender resulted in the death of 54-year-old Roberto Velez Alvarez, an uncle, husband and father whose absence from his Long Island home a day later hit his loved ones left behind like a ton of bricks.

"Honestly, we couldn’t believe it and at the same time we’re so confused because what we read and what we’ve been told, it just doesn’t feel like that’s him," the victim's nephew, Raul, told FOX 5 NY.

It's a seemingly out of character incident for them involving Alvarez, who was described by Raul as one of the kindest human beings he’s ever known.

Timeline of events

According to police, Alvarez was in his Chevy pickup Wednesday around 4 p.m. when he got into an accident with a VW Jetta driven by 26-year-old Andre Mosby, who was in the car with his girlfriend and three young children at the time.

"Nobody could ever expect this, it’s like a freak accident you know? But we’re doing the best we can by staying strong," Raul said.

The accident on the Upper East Side near E 60th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, led to an argument of some sort. Police said Alvarez pulled out a knife and began slashing Mosby’s tires.

The young father, in response, ran over Alvarez, police said. He was sent to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I don’t think you could ever explain how insane this all feels," Raul said.

Prosecutors are charging Mosby with manslaughter and assault.

The family tells FOX 5 NY they're leaving the case in the hands of the legal system, with confidence they'll do what's right.

"We’re not here like pushing for anything. We’re just trying to process this, and we want to move forward in terms of how to live with this," Raul shared.

Mosby hasn't been arraigned for manslaughter and assault charges stemming from the incident yet, but family members of Alvarez said they trust the justice system.