Upper East Side residential fire

A fire burning at an apartment building in Manhattan sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of firefighters, police officers, and other emergency responders flooded the neighborhood around 200 East 66th Street on the Upper East Side. Flames could be seen shooting out from a structure on the roof of the 21-story building.

Officers shut down 3rd Avenue from East 63rd Street up to East 67th Street, the NYPD said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.