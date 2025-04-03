Study finds unmarried older adults may have lower risk of dementia

article

The Brief An 18-year study found older adults who are widowed, divorced, or never married had a lower risk of dementia. Married couples may experience more financial and emotional stress, which can impact brain health. Singles often maintain broader social networks and healthier habits, experts say.



A long-term study is challenging conventional wisdom on marriage and health, suggesting that older adults who are single may actually have better brain health outcomes than those who are married.

Researchers followed more than 24,000 adults for 18 years, with an average starting age of 71. The results, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, found that unmarried participants—including those who were widowed, divorced, or never married—had about a 50% lower risk of developing dementia compared to their married peers.

Why marriage may increase dementia risk

The backstory:

While romantic partnerships can offer love and companionship, experts say marriage can also come with stressors that take a toll over time.

"Married people might have additional financial strain and marital strain, and those types of things can be problematic," said Dr. Nava Silton, a professor of psychology at Marymount Manhattan College, in an interview with FOX 5 New York.

Silton emphasized that chronic stress—financial, emotional, or interpersonal—can negatively affect cognitive function.

Another factor? Social connection. According to Silton, married couples may unintentionally limit their social circles over time, while singles often cultivate more varied relationships and hobbies, which are key to brain health.

"Singles might have more varied social networks," she said. "They might pursue unique experiences. They might take better care of their health."

What the study does—and doesn’t—say

Dig deeper:

Experts caution that the study doesn’t suggest marriage causes dementia. In fact, married people may be more likely to have a partner who notices early signs of memory loss and encourages medical care, meaning dementia is more likely to be diagnosed.

The study focused on long-term trends and associated risk—not direct causation. Emotional well-being and quality of life were also highlighted as important factors.

"Happiness is incredibly important for physical and psychological health," Silton said. "Doing what you need to maintain a healthy sense of self and feeling satisfied in life is really important."

Staying sharp—no matter your relationship status

What you can do:

Whether you’re married or single, Silton recommends prioritizing physical, mental, and social health as you age. That could mean daily exercise, keeping up with friends, or doing mentally engaging activities like crossword puzzles.

"I’d also highly recommend staying physically and mentally active—whether that’s 20 minutes a day in the gym or in your home," she said.

In the end, a supportive partner and a strong sense of independence may be the healthiest mix of all.