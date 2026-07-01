Unmarked trucks, forklifts spotted outside MSG ahead of rumored Swift-Kelce wedding

The Brief Despite having no official events scheduled until July 7, Madison Square Garden is currently surrounded by unmarked production trucks and forklifts. Crews are actively unloading furniture and prepping floors, signaling the setup of a massive, highly secretive event. If the celebration runs late into the night as expected, organizers face MSG's strict 11 p.m. curfew, which carries severe penalties that could cost up to $10,000 per minute.



Taylor Swift wedding speculation is reaching a fever pitch in New York City on Wednesday morning.

If the rumors, and the massive amount of production equipment piling up outside Madison Square Garden, are to be believed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be tying the knot at the venue as early as this Friday.

MSG clues

What we know:

Currently, there are no scheduled concerts at Madison Square Garden until Bon Jovi takes the stage on July 7. However, video captured by FOX 5 NY from outside the arena shows a flurry of activity typical of a massive, multi-million dollar production.

Production trucks, forklifts and moving equipment have been surrounding the venue, while workers unload large cases from unmarked trucks.

Deliveries include large amounts of furniture, notably chairs, which hint at a seated event rather than a standard standing-room concert setup. Crews have been seen taping down the stairs, a standard industry practice before laying out red carpets or custom flooring.

Workers onsite have been refusing to acknowledge any details about the setup.

NYPD response

What they're saying:

During a press conference on Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that the department would have "a detail in place" for an event on Friday. However, she declined to discuss any specific details.

While city officials have remained tight-lipped and declined to confirm any pulled permits, the physical evidence outside the venue is hard to ignore.

Rumored itinerary

Timeline:

What started as whispers on TMZ has now been semi-confirmed by a recent New York Times report teasing a "black tie Swift-Kelce event."

According to these multiple reports, the couple have planned a multi-day celebration to ring in the Fourth of July weekend.

A rehearsal dinner with an estimated 100 close friends and family members is rumored to take place on Thursday, July 2. The July 3 wedding is reportedly kicking off with a 4 p.m. cocktail hour and celebration expected to stretch into Saturday morning.

Security

Local perspective:

If you're hoping for a flood of selfies or leaked videos from the dance floor, don't hold your breath.

Sources indicate that attendees have been required to sign strict Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs). Furthermore, a total no-phone policy is reportedly being enforced for the duration of the two-day event. This rule applies to everyone inside the building, from A-list guests to the security personnel themselves.

Related article

MSG curfew

Dig deeper:

Transforming Madison Square Garden from a sports and concert arena into a romantic wedding venue is an incredibly costly endeavor, but one that Swift certainly has the means to execute. However, there is one massive logistical hurdle: the curfew.

Madison Square Garden strictly enforces an 11 p.m. curfew. Any event that runs past this deadline is subject to staggering fines, often costing thousands of dollars, and potentially up to $10,000 per minute, in penalties. If the rumored wedding reception truly runs into Saturday morning as reports suggest, the venue overtime fees alone could top six figures.