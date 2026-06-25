Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding speculation grows amid report of Madison Square Garden permit

The Brief Rumors are rapidly circulating that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a wedding or massive celebration at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend. The speculation is driven by reports of a permit being filed to close streets around the venue from July 2–4. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the plans, security experts note that keeping an event of this magnitude secret is impossible.



Speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding is once again building after a report that a permit has been filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

What they're saying:

Visitors in New York for the FIFA World Cup said they have noticed the growing buzz surrounding the celebrity couple.

"We’re over here for the World Cup, but we might stay," said Johnny Bingo, who was visiting from Belfast.

Another tourist, Cole Frazier of Liverpool, joked that he was the one actually marrying Swift.

"It’s actually me and Taylor getting married. Really sorry, Travis. You’re all invited, actually, so we are staying all week," Frazier said.

MSG permit

What we know:

While there is no confirmation that Swift and Kelce will marry at Madison Square Garden, several reported developments have fueled speculation.

Michael Babcock, executive producer at TMZ, told FOX5 News that the couple is expected to be at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

"Something is happening July 3 at Madison Square Garden. Taylor Swift will be there, Travis Kelce will be there," Babcock said. "They’re going to have a big party. I’m not as confident they’re actually going to say their official ‘I dos’ there. It’s very possible they are already married."

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland Expand

The New York Times reported that a permit application has been filed with the city seeking to close streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4. According to the report, the application includes tents and canopies, a maximum capacity of nearly 1,000 people and notes that Amtrak police have reportedly been told to expect a wedding.

FOX 5 News reached out to the agencies involved but did not receive a response. The production company reportedly connected to the event declined to comment.

‘Impossible’ secret

Dig deeper:

Former NYPD Lt. and criminal justice expert Dr. Darrin Porcher said an event involving two high-profile public figures would be difficult to keep secret because of the number of agencies, employees and vendors that would be involved in planning and security.

"The million-dollar answer to that question is, it’s impossible for you to keep that as a secret because there’s so many moving parts that are established as a result of an event of this magnitude," Dr. Porcher said. "You’re not just talking about the mayor’s office or the NYPD. You have employees that work for Madison Square Garden, and you have a series of subsidiaries that would support or provide logistics to make sure this is a robust and successful operation."

Porcher said the NYPD is well-positioned to handle security after recently managing crowds during the Knicks’ championship run.

"We had the teachable moments from the Knicks championship run, so a lot of those robust components would simply be replicated for an event of this magnitude," he said.

He added that the security operation would likely be easier to manage than recent large-scale events in New York.

"The security component for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as it was for the Knicks, I think you’ve got to have a grandiose appearance by fans, or Swifties so to speak. But ultimately this is something the NYPD can handle," Dr. Porcher said.

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"We handle Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and when you look at the 2.5 million revelers that we had for the Knicks championship parade down the Canyon of Heroes, this is merely a piece of cake," he said.

Swift was also spotted at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ 29-point comeback victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, adding to fans’ excitement as speculation continues over whether New York City could play a role in the couple’s next major milestone.

As of Thursday, neither Swift nor Kelce had publicly confirmed any wedding plans.