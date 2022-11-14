3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia, former football player named as suspect

article

Three people were killed and two wounded after a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

University police said they are looking for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in connection with the shooting. Jones is reportedly a former UVA football player.

The shooting was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired in the Culbreth parking garage. Shortly after, a campus-wide alert was issued announcing the suspect was at large and telling all people at UVA to shelter in place.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket/hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he could be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

The school canceled classes on Monday.

FOX News contributed to this report.