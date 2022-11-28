Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow

More than two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, and detectives are combing through hundreds of submissions seeking information into their murders.

The Moscow Police Department said on Sunday that nearly 500 digital media submissions have been uploaded to the Federal Bureau of Investigations website.

Police also said that since Nov. 13, the department received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones.

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home near the campus, and the Latah County Coroner confirmed all four died as a result of stabbing and the manner of death is homicide. The victims were identified as:

Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington

Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Detectives also said there were two surviving roommates in the home.

The University of Idaho plans to host a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for the four students.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect identified.

Timeline of events

Saturday, Nov. 12

8:57 p.m.: Goncalves uploaded photos posing with friends in an Instagram post

At about 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were at a local bar called Corner Club at 202 North Main Street in downtown Moscow.

Sunday, Nov. 13

By 1 a.m.: Police believe the two surviving roommates were also out separately on Nov. 12 in Moscow. They returned home but did not wake up until later in the morning.

At about 1:40 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were seen on surveillance video at the Grub Truck at 318 South Main Street and used a "private party" for a ride home.

At about 1:45 a.m.: Capin and Kernodle returned to their 1122 King Road home after they were last seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive.

At 1:56 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen arrived at home.

At 11:58 a.m.: Investigators said the surviving roommates "summoned friends" to the home because they believed one of the second-floor roommates had passed out and was not waking up. They called 911 for an unconscious person and when officers arrived, they found two of the victims on the second floor and the two others on the third floor.

Monday, Nov. 14

Mayor Art Bettge told a news outlet that the slayings were a "crime of passion" before backtracking in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying that a motive had not been narrowed down yet. Possible motives being probed by investigators include a "crime of passion" or a "burglary gone wrong," the mayor added.

Police released the names of the victims.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Autopsies were done, and the Latah County Coroner confirmed the identities of the victims and the cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing. Investigators aid the four were likely asleep when they were stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds. Police said there was no sign of sexual assault.

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. (Moscow City Police Department/Instagram)

No suspects in custody, murder weapon missing

Police said they have looked extensively into information about Goncalves having a stalker but have not verified or identified a person.

Detectives do not believe the following are involved in the crime: the two surviving roommates, man in the Grub Truck surveillance, "private party" driver who took Goncalves and Mogen home or any individuals at the home when the 911 call was made.

And the weapon used in the crime and has not been located, police said.

The Moscow Police Department is continuing to investigate and detectives are still looking for any tips involved in the murders.

Detectives are looking for any surveillance video that may have been taken from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Nov. 13 from businesses, homes within the area of West Taylor Avenue (north boundary), West Palouse River Drive (south boundary), Highway 95 South to the 2700 block of Highway 95 South (east boundary) and Arboretume and Botanical Garden (west boundary).

How to report information

"The Moscow Police Department thanks our community for their continued support, understanding of the limited information we can share, and patience during this difficult time," officials said in a release.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.