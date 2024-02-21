United flight from Newark diverted due to bomb threat on plane: Reports

A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from Newark, New Jersey was diverted to Chicago due to a bomb threat on the plane, according to reports.

The FAA said Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue.

The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

FILE - Newark Liberty International Airport.

A passenger on the flight said someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat. The passenger posted on X that everyone aboard had to leave their bags and belongings on the plane.



"he story from the other passengers is that someone went into the bathroom and wrote on the mirror. I was sleeping when we went in for emergency landing. We are being held on buses away from the plane about a mile away from the main O’hare airport," Rashad Robinson posted to X.

The FAA is currently investigating.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.