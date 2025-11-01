United flight from Chicago clips another plane while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport

article

The Brief Two United Airlines planes made contact while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport on Friday evening. United flight 580 from Chicago clipped the tail of flight 434, which was stationary on the taxiway. No injuries were reported, and all passengers deplaned safely.



A United Airlines flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport clipped another United plane while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport on Friday evening, officials confirmed. No injuries were reported.

What we know:

According to United Airlines, Flight 580, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 166 passengers and eight crew members, was turning toward its arrival gate when its wingtip made contact with the tail of United Flight 434, another Boeing 737-800 that was stationary on the taxiway.

Flight 434 had been preparing to depart for Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) with 162 passengers and seven crew members on board.

Both planes returned to the gate following the incident, and all passengers deplaned normally, according to information from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to investigate the incident to determine what led to the contact between the two aircraft.