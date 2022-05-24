United Airlines worker fired after fight at Newark aiport

A United Airlines worker caught on camera in a brawl with a former NFL player at Newark Liberty International Airport has been fired.

United Airlines confirmed that its subsidiary United Ground Express had fired the worker.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter," United said in a statement to FOX5NY.com.

The incident took place last Thursday.

The unidentified worker shoved ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley who then knocked the worker down. The worker got back up and confronted the current Canadian Football League player again.

He ended up back on the ground.

United says that the matter has been handed over to law enforcement and it had no further comment.

Langley posted about the incident on Twitter: "yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!" He then claimed in a tweet that he was attacked by the airline employee and was simply defending himself.