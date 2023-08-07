Expand / Collapse search

Union Square riot: NYPD continues search for suspects

Manhattan
Union Square chaos: NYPD search for more suspects

The NYPD says it has made 66 arrests after a giveaway by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat in Times Square turned into a riot, and is still searching for more suspects. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo has the story.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is continuing its search for suspects in the aftermath of an influencer's giveaway in Union Square that turned into a riot on Friday.

So far, 66 people have been arrested after the riot and authorities say they expect to make more. 

The giveaway was organized by popular Twitch streamer and Bronx native Kai Cenat. Cenat had announced on social media that he would be giving away video game consoles to his fans at an impromptu gathering in Union Square. 

However, as thousands of people showed up to try and get their hands on a PlayStation 5, events turned chaotic and violent.

Union Square chaos: Jeffrey Maddrey joins GDNY

Chaos and violence broke out Friday in Union Square Park after influencer Kai Cenat posted on social media he would be giving away free PlayStations and gift cards to his followers. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey joined Good Day New York to discuss the latest.

"Our young people deserve to come out, see the people they admire, and have a good time. It never, ever should have reached the level it did on Friday," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said on Good Day New York.

The NYPD is closely examining video footage of the riot to identify and apprehend suspects.

Explaining the charges against Kai Cenat

Chaos and violence broke out Friday in Union Square Park after influencer Kai Cenat posted on social media he would be giving away free PlayStations and gift cards to his followers. Former prosecutor Peter Frankel joined Good Day New York to discuss the charges against Cenat.

Cenat is facing charges including inciting a riot, among others. 