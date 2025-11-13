Expand / Collapse search

Union Square's Holiday Market has opened for the festive season

Published  November 13, 2025 1:48pm EST
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: People visit Union Square holiday market on November 20, 2024 in New York City. A massive European-style winter market just opened in Union Square, where artisans and businesses sell their products. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

UNION SQUARE - Union Square's Holiday Market is open for the season!

Holiday market in Union Square

What we know:

Urbanspace, a host of public markets in New York City, announced that Union Square's Holiday Market will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24.

The market's opening hours will be:

  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Satudays
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays

It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The market will reportedly feature 185 vendors.

The Source: This article includes information provided by Urbanspace.

