Union Square's Holiday Market has opened for the festive season
What we know:
Urbanspace, a host of public markets in New York City, announced that Union Square's Holiday Market will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24.
The market's opening hours will be:
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Satudays
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays
It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The market will reportedly feature 185 vendors.
The Source: This article includes information provided by Urbanspace.