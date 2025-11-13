Union Square's Holiday Market has opened for the festive season

article

Urbanspace, a host of public markets in New York City, announced that Union Square's Holiday Market will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24.

The market's opening hours will be:

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Satudays

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays

It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The market will reportedly feature 185 vendors.