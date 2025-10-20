Union, NJ woman charged with murder after man found stabbed to death in apartment

article

The Brief Erika Hampton, 39, of Union Township, was arrested and charged with murder and weapons offenses in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Nana Kwadwo Takyi Ankamah on Oct. 18. Police found Ankamah unresponsive with a stab wound at the Vermella Union Apartments around 10 p.m., and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force or Union Township Police.



A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened late Saturday night, according to the Union County Prosecutor's office.

What happened in Union, NJ murder?

Police say that around 10 p.m. on Saturday they responded to the Vermella Union Apartments after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

What we know:

There, officers found 37-year-old Nana Kwadwo Takyi Ankamah, who they said had "sustained a serious stab wound."

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

According to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and the police, 39-year-old Erika Hampton faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in the death of 37-year-old Nana Kwadwo Takyi Ankamah, also of Union.

Prosecutors noted that the charges against Hampton are accusations only, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what her relationship was to the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Nick Veltre at 908-347-7330, Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-477-6649, or Detective Earl Biddy at 908-851-5000.