Union County homicide investigation underway after juvenile male shot, killed

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The Brief Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Elizabeth. Prosecutors said a juvenile male was found with a fatal gunshot wound on Florida Street. Tips that lead to an indictment and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.



Authorities are investigating after a juvenile male was fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 5, on Florida Street.

The Elizabeth Police Department responded to the area after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

No arrests were announced in the release.

Additional details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-477-6649, Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-347-7330 or Elizabeth Police Detective Eduardo Lozada at 908-558-2033.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online through Union County Crime Stoppers.

Tips submitted anonymously that lead to an indictment and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.