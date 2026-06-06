Union County homicide investigation underway after juvenile male shot, killed
UNION COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities are investigating after a juvenile male was fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 5, on Florida Street.
The Elizabeth Police Department responded to the area after a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, prosecutors said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim’s name.
No arrests were announced in the release.
Additional details about what led to the shooting were not immediately released.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Kevin Stanicki at 908-477-6649, Sergeant Nicholas Veltre at 908-347-7330 or Elizabeth Police Detective Eduardo Lozada at 908-558-2033.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online through Union County Crime Stoppers.
Tips submitted anonymously that lead to an indictment and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.