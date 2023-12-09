Unconventional holiday decor trends to try this season

People are sprucing up their Christmas trees, ditching normal decorations.

Some are changing the red and green color palette, while others hanging their trees from the ceiling!

Paddy Maguire's Ale House in Gramercy Park makes you feel as if you're in the North Pole, decorated by a Santa who's been sipping on too much-spiced egg nog.

Even the Christmas tree is upside down.

"I said yeah let's go for it," said Paddy Maguire, the bar’s owner. "But back then you couldn't buy an upside tree."

John, left, and Pia Byrd put the finishing touches on their family's upside down Christmas tree at their home in Houston. ( Michael Paulsen / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Maquire created and hung his first upside tree over a decade ago, but this Christmas they're making a comeback, with even major retailers selling trees to invert.

"The width is up on the top and if you're limited for space, it makes sense," said Paul Prianti, the owner of Christmas Cottage in Midtown.

"You know trends come and go."

Diane and Paul Prianti have run Christmas Cottage for 35 years and have witnessed decades of Christmas tree trends.

"We've done pink, we've done white, we've done silver, black and gold," added Diane Prianti, Christmas Cottage co-owner. "You know trends come and go."

Trending this season; the pink tree, a color the Barbie movie saturated the summer in-- and apparently, the winter too.

Interior of Tate Britain gallery with upside down suspended Christmas tree in London, England, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

But there is one issue with choosing a trendy tree: what's considered fashionable… fades.

"The reality is spending a lot of money for a trendy tree could just end up being a waste of money and something you're not going to want to use next season," said Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert.

There are some reports that the inverted Christmas tree goes as far back as the 8th century when a saint hung the tree upside down to represent the holy trinity. Others say it picked up traction when celebrities posted to Instagram. It's hard to say, but no doubt it's picked up in popularity this year.