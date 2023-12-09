Mariah Carey reacts to being dethroned from the top Hot 100 spot

Mariah Carey is handing over the Christmas crown with grace after being dethroned from the top Hot 100 spot this week.

Brenda Lee scored the No. 1 spot with her 65-year-old classic, "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," after it peaked the last four holiday seasons behind Mariah Carey’s iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

It makes Lee the oldest artist to ever top the chart, at 78.

Brenda Lee performs onstage for All for the Hall a concert hosted by Keith Urban and Vince Gill benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on December 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image Expand

RELATED: Brenda Lee's ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ tops Billboard Hot 100

Billboard reported that Lee posted on her Instagram story that Carey sent her a bouquet of flowers, along with a message congratulating her on her holiday hit’s accomplishment.

On her Instagram Stories, Lee posted a photo of the flowers, along with the card sent from Carey that read, "Dearest Ms. Brenda, congratulations on your historic No. 1. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Mariah," the magazine reported .

Later in the week, Lee shared a video with her thoughts on the song’s popularity. She says it’s the song that "put her on the map" with every age group, thanks to it being in the classic 1990 holiday film "Home Alone."

"(The song) had been out for a minute – a while – (before the movie) and it just exploded," she said. Lee was 13 years old when she recorded the song in 1958.

"And I didn’t even know it was in the movie; they don’t have to ask your permission. They have to pay you," she said with a smile, "but they don’t have to ask for your permission. Then the song … just exploded. And it’s been my signature song."

She said she had always expected her signature song to be "I’m Sorry," which she recorded in 1960 at 15 years old.

Mariah Carey performs "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was released in 1994 on her first holiday album, and it’s still sitting high up on the charts at No. 2.

She’s currently on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour .

This story was reported from Detroit.